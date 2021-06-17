Walcott Truckers Jamboree Concerts Announced

WALCOTT, IOWA — Iowa 80 Truckstop is pleased to announce the musical acts who will take the stage to entertain attendees at this year’s 42nd Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

“We are very excited to be back to an in-person event this summer. Our large outdoor area is perfect for enjoying live music in the fresh air. The Walcott Truckers Jamboree truly is an iconic summer event and we look forward to seeing everyone and celebrating America’s truckers”, says Heather DeBaillie, Vice President, Marketing.

Thursday, July 8th – 5:00 p.m. Dany Lynn Howe & Band; 7:00 p.m. Casey Muessigmann

Friday, July 9th – 5:00 PM North of 40, and 7:00 PM Lonestar.

Saturday, July 10th – 1:00 p.m. Mo’s Garage.

Join this year’s Jamboree fun and experience the Super Truck Beauty Contest, Antique Truck Display; Iowa pork chop cookout; vendor exhibits, Trucker Olympics; two fireworks displays, a 100th birthday party for Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 1921 International and plenty of fun for the whole family! Admission and parking are FREE! Concerts are FREE! Complimentary shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds.

The 42nd Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree, will be held July 8-10, 2021 at Iowa 80 Truckstop, I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, Iowa. Check out www.truckersjamboree.com for the most up to date event information.

