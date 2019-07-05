From Thursday-Saturday, the 40th annual Truckers Jamboree will be held at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, 755 W. Iowa 80 Road, Interstate 80, Exit 284, Walcott. Since its inception in 1979, the event has celebrated America’s truck drivers. It includes the Super Truck Beauty Contest, more than 175 exhibits, an Iowa pork chop cookout, carnival games, live country music and Truck Olympics. Fireworks will be 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Musicians include Dani Lynn Howe & Band at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the Davisson Brothers Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; Lindsay Lawler and Natalie Stovall at 5 p.m. Friday, Sawyer Brown at 7 p.m. Friday; and the Kentucky Headhunters at 1 p.m. Saturday.

10 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, Iowa 80 Truckstop, Walcott. Free

