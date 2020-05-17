Want great tomatoes? Here are 9 things to consider

Mulch: O'Malley strongly advocates mulch as a way to prevent blight that can kill plants. Not only does mulch help maintain a consistent moisture and temperature level in the soil, but it also reduces blight by keeping the plants and fruit out of contact with the soil.

If you do not use plastic or landscape cloth, then you can use an organic mulch such as dried grass clippings (that have not been sprayed with herbicides), chopped leaves, straw or even wood chips.

It is best to let grass clippings dry before applying them, he said.

Insect control. Hornworms can devour an entire tomato plant, foliage and fruit alike. O'Malley recommends you closely inspect your plants beginning about July and then through the season. Look for little green worms and pick them off.

"At first they're hard to see because they're green, but you can train your eyes, and once you see one, you see more," he said. "Be vigilant," he said. "Scout them at least every couple of days."

Fertilizing. Tomatoes are heavy feeders, so they can benefit from fertilization, but you should always get a soil test first to see exactly what your soil needs.