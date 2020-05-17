Want great tomatoes? Here are 9 things to consider

Just about everyone who gardens grows tomatoes. The exceptions are those people who specialize in the unusual; they figure they can get tomatoes at a farmers market, so why waste the space?
But for most people, tomatoes are a given. However, not everyone gets the bountiful, luscious, red, vine-ripened fruits they envision.
What's the secret?
Actually, it's no secret, but there are a number of important factors such as direct sun, plenty of moisture and disease control.
Fail in any one of these areas and your crop will be less than you hoped, says Patrick O'Malley, a commercial horticulturist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Here are some of his pointers:
Site. Make sure it gets six hours of direct sun daily. Anything less means less of a crop. Also, the soil should have a pH of 6.5 or greater.
Rotation. Choose a site that hasn't had tomatoes (or peppers, eggplants or potatoes) for the past three years. These plants, all in the same family, are prone to diseases that stay in the soil.
If you have only one sunny spot in your yard, you could remove the top inch of soil and bring in fresh soil. Also, use mulch to reduce blight. This refers to fungal diseases that affect the vascular system of the plant and cause it to wilt and die.
Selecting plants. Looking over the selection at a garden center can be overwhelming. So many choices!
Decide what sort of tomato you want. For salads, there are grape, pear and cherry. For sauces and canning, there's 'Roma.' For standard slicing, there are varieties such as 'Early Girl,' 'Better Boy' and 'Celebrity.' Finally, there are the extra-large beefsteak tomatoes.
Tomatoes also come in red or yellow; there are open-pollinated, heirloom varieties as well as hybrids, and there are "determinate" and "indeterminate," which are terms related to production habits. For the most part, determinate tomatoes will give a concentrated yield at one particular time of the season while indeterminates continue to produce throughout the season.
Ideally, this information would be listed on the white plastic plant marker in the pot, but such is not always the case.
Overall, most tomatoes at garden centers are indeterminate, except for Romas, O'Malley said.
Another quality to look for is resistance to fungal blights, which is conveyed with the use of capital letters on the plant marker.
A marker with a "V," for example, means the plant is resistant to verticillium. A marker with a "F" means it's resistant to fusarium. The more letters, the more resistance.
Most heirlooms don't have this resistance.
Size is another consideration. Should you buy a six-pack with plants 4 inches high? Or should you splurge for a big pot with just one plant that is already blooming or possibly has a tomato already growing?
This is a matter of personal preference and how much you want to spend, O'Malley said. "If you get a bigger plant, it will produce faster. Any are fine."
Planting. You should wait to plant until the danger of frost is past. In the Quad-Cities, May 15 or so is a good date, O'Malley said.
Tomatoes should be planted to a depth of about their first, or lowest, leaves. You can lay the plant on its side, lifting the top upright (but don't break the stem!), filling in with soil.
Most tomatoes (indeterminate) should be planted three feet apart. This may look sparse when the plants are little, but as they grow, distance is important because it allows for better air circulation, which reduces the chance of disease.
To boost your garden's productivity, you might first lay down a drip irrigation system, then cover it with black plastic. The plastic will warm up the soil, giving your plants a faster start, and the plastic will eliminate weeds and keep moisture more even throughout the growing season.
To plant, you simply make a hole in the plastic. If you don't have a drip system, you can still use plastic. You'll just have to water by reaching down to the hole with your watering container or hose.
Caging. Right from the beginning, you should give your tomato plants support in the form of a cage. That way, the plants and fruit will be off the ground, reducing the chance of disease.
O'Malley recommends against small, flimsy cages. These are good for peppers, but aren't sturdy enough for a big tomato. Instead, buy strong metal mesh or fencing, form it in a cylinder shape and use stakes to keep it in place.
Watering. Tomatoes should be watered at least twice a week with one-half to three-fourths of an inch of water.
This is important for the all-round health of the plant and to prevent a problem called blossom end rot, which — as the name implies — causes the bottom of the tomato to rot.
This is caused by a calcium deficiency. It's not that there isn't enough calcium in the soil, but if the plants grow too rapidly and there isn't enough moisture, the roots can't absorb calcium fast enough.
Water in the morning so leaves can dry out before night, or, better yet, use a trickle system that waters only the soil, not the plants.
Mulch: O'Malley strongly advocates mulch as a way to prevent blight that can kill plants. Not only does mulch help maintain a consistent moisture and temperature level in the soil, but it also reduces blight by keeping the plants and fruit out of contact with the soil.
If you do not use plastic or landscape cloth, then you can use an organic mulch such as dried grass clippings (that have not been sprayed with herbicides), chopped leaves, straw or even wood chips.
It is best to let grass clippings dry before applying them, he said.
Insect control. Hornworms can devour an entire tomato plant, foliage and fruit alike. O'Malley recommends you closely inspect your plants beginning about July and then through the season. Look for little green worms and pick them off.
"At first they're hard to see because they're green, but you can train your eyes, and once you see one, you see more," he said. "Be vigilant," he said. "Scout them at least every couple of days."
Fertilizing. Tomatoes are heavy feeders, so they can benefit from fertilization, but you should always get a soil test first to see exactly what your soil needs.
Use a fertilizer in which the middle number (potassium) is at least as high as the first number (nitrogen) if not more, O'Malley said.
A fertilizer with the numbers 10-10-10 is acceptable; the numbers 10-20-10 and 10-20-20 might be better, he said.
Do not use fertilizer intended for turf, the numbers for which might be 25-3-10. This would supply way too much nitrogen. You would have tall, green plants but very little fruit.
