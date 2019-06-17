Ward Davis will play Saturday in Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Music starts with a special guest at 7 p.m., and Davis takes the stage at 9. Tickets, at $20, are available at  http://tickets.warddavismusic.com/RockIsland. American singer/songwriter Davis hails from Monticello, Arkansas, by way of Nashville, Tennessee. His songs have been recorded by the likes of Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant, Buddy Jewel and more.

9 p.m. Saturday, Rock Island Brewing Co., Rock Island. $20

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments