Warmer temperatures moving back into the Quad-City region

After 10 days of well-below-normal temperature, warmer air will move back over the Quad-City region this week, meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

The normal high temperatures for this time of year range from 47 degrees on Monday to 44 degrees by Sunday. Normal overnight lows range between 26 and 28 degrees.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 41 degrees under sunny skies. The wind will start out from the southwest and then change to out of the northwest. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph. The overnight low into Tuesday is expected to be about 22 degrees.

Tuesday’s high will be a normal 46 degrees under sunny skies with a southwest wind of about 5 mph. The overnight low into Wednesday is expected to be about 26 degrees.

Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees, or about 4 degrees above normal. Wednesday night into Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of about 37 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Hladik said they were tracking a system in the Pacific Ocean that on Sunday night was northeast of the Hawaiian Islands. The weather models are mixed as to how that system may affect the Quad-Cities on Thursday, Thanksgiving.

One model has the system splitting in half with one part heading north of the Quad-Cities and the other part staying south of the Quad-Cities, “leaving us high and dry,” he said. Another model has the Quad-Cities possibly getting a rain-snow mix.

“We’re going to have to wait until the system gets closer and is sampled by satellite and see how the longer-range models come into agreement,” Hladick said.

As of Sunday, the forecast for Thanksgiving Day is for a high of 47 degrees under mostly cloudy skies with an overnight low into Friday of about 30 degrees.

Friday’s high is expected to reach 43 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, while the forecasts for Saturday and Sunday call for highs in the upper 40s with sunny skies.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting in its eight- to 10-day out outlook that the Midwest, including Iowa and Illinois, has a 33-40% chance of having higher than normal temperatures from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

Precipitation for the region during that time frame is forecast to be about normal, which is 2.30 inches for the Quad-Cities.

During the first 11 days of November the average temperature was 55.4 degrees, which was 10.8 degrees above normal. With the frigid weather the past 10 days, the average temperature for November stood at 44.5 degrees on Saturday, which is only 1.7 degrees above normal.

The good news is that the Iowa Quad-Cities has received good precipitation, 2.17 inches for the month through Saturday which has helped to alleviate the abnormally dry conditions in the east-central portion of the state.

The entire Iowa Quad-City region went from being totally abnormally dry on the Nov. 1 U.S. Drought Monitor to having areas with no drought. According to the Drought Monitor for Nov. 15, the northern portion of Scott County has improved while the southern portion of the county remains abnormally dry. Clinton and Jackson counties are no longer abnormally dry. However drought conditions continue to effect the entire rest of the state of Iowa.

The Illinois Quad-City region continues to remain abnormally dry, according to the latest Drought Monitor issued Thursday.