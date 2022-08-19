Watch now: 51st Annual Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Fest

Be the first to know
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke.
A 911 caller said he found a woman in a ditch but couldn't get close to her because of several big dogs.
According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriffs office, deputies arrested Karen Plambeck, 59, on a Mercer County arrest for aggravated animal cruelty. Mercer County Animal control rescued 198 dogs on Plambeck's property.
In a special meeting on Saturday morning, the Eldridge city council voted to approve a settlement with Lisa Kotter, the former city administrator.
A man involved in a six-hour standoff with Davenport Police in February was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
Similar cases, similar charges: One woman walked free, another spent three years in jail awaiting trial.
Iowa’s senior U.S. senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, was called out last week over remarks he made Thursday on “Fox & Friends” speculati…
In this hypothetical future, social media may seem a lot more like old-fashioned gossip.
Even with about 1,400 miles separating them, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office believes a deceased woman was the victim of a man found shot to death in Florida.
A Davenport man described as a “well-known straw purchaser” of guns by Quad-City authorities has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
