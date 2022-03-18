Watch now: Davenport Police investigating a 'suspicious death'

Davenport Police are at Cimarron and Iroquois drives investigating a suspicious death, according to Assistant Chief Jeff Bladel.

A neighbor said at about 6:15 a.m. he heard what sounded like two gunshots. He did not see anything.

Crime scene tape set up near the 900 block of Iroquois. Crime scene technicians are on scene, and police are canvassing the neighborhood.

There are about 10 squad cars at the scene.

This story will be updated.

