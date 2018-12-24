Check out a holiday-themed Wax Wednesday at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Enjoy some beers while a variety of tunes are played on a record player via River Music Experience. You may also bring your own records to play. Great River Brewery will donate 10 percent of sales during the event to the River Music Experience.
5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free
