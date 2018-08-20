Check out Wax Wednesday, a weekly event presented by the River Music Experience in which variety of records will be spun on the outdoor patio of Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. During this Wax Wednesday, a seasonal brew, Cherry Blonde Ale, will be on tap. 

5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free 

 

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments