It's hump day. Have a beer and listen to vinyl at Great River Brewery from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. River Music Experience spins their favorite albums with B.Y.O.V.(bring your own vinyl) weeks, theme weeks, and visits from special guest DJs. 10 percent of sales benefit RME's music education fund.

5 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery, Davenport. Free

