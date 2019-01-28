Spend your Wednesday evening sipping on some craft brews while listening to records, spun by River Music Experience staff members. Each week, Wax Wednesday kicks off at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m. at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. During those three hours, 10 percent of sales at the brewery go toward the River Music Experience.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery. Free

