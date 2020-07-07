We need a leader to unify

WASHINGTON — The United States is entering dangerous, uncharted territory. With a little over 4% of the world's population, our country has about 25% of COVID-19 infections. Over the course of five months, more Americans have lost their lives to this disease (130,000 and counting) than died in World War I ( 116,516). New infections have reaccelerated and are rising toward some unknown peak.

And we have a president who doesn't appear to give a damn.

How did we get here? The story is relatively simple. Through shutdowns and social distancing, Americans flattened the curve of new infections. But we plateaued at a very high level - roughly 20,000 a day during most of May. (Contrast this to France, which flattened the curve to a plateau of roughly 400 daily cases.)

Then came Memorial Day. Many Americans — with the encouragement of some politicians — took this as the mental end of the crisis phase. On May 25th, there were roughly 25,000 new infections. On June 25th, it was 40,000. Six days after that, 50,000. And a few weeks from now, the July 4th harvest of stupidity will be revealed.