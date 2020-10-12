Weather may be reason for Covid uptick

But don't focus on the temperature; focus on how humans react to it. Because one thing we have learned in seven months is that most spread seems to take place over long exposures in enclosed spaces. So the right question may not be "how cold is it?" but "is this the kind of weather that drives gatherings indoors?"

The answer to that question probably varies from place to place, which seems to explain some puzzling patterns. Why did the European outbreak die down faster than America's? Well, maybe it was all policy, but maybe it helped that Europeans rarely have air conditioning in their homes, so when it's hot they tend to do their socializing outside as much as possible. The Sun Belt in the United States needs air conditioning to make its sizzling summers bearable -- and perhaps unsurprisingly, had a lot of outbreaks this summer.

Now that Europe is getting cold and the Sun Belt is cooling off, that pattern seems to have once again reversed. As economist Michael Strain recently pointed out, "Cooler weather three weeks ago is strongly correlated with more covid cases this week." Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, noted that 45 degrees Fahrenheit, "the temperature range where outdoor dining is no longer sought by consumers" seems to be a particularly important inflection point.