Davenport, IA

Right Now
77°
Clear
  • Humidity: 86%
  • Feels Like: 77°
  • Heat Index: 77°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 77°
  • UV Index: 7 High
  • Sunrise: 05:47:11 AM
  • Sunset: 08:11:07 PM
  • Dew Point: 72°
  • Visibility: 8 mi

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
1 AM
77°
15%
1 AM
77°

Wind: S @ 6 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 77°

Heat Index: 77°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

2 AM
75°
15%
2 AM
75°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

3 AM
75°
15%
3 AM
75°

Wind: S @ 3 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

4 AM
74°
15%
4 AM
74°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

5 AM
74°
8%
5 AM
74°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 91%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

6 AM
74°
9%
6 AM
74°

Wind: S @ 3 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

7 AM
75°
10%
7 AM
75°

Wind: SSE @ 3 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

8 AM
77°
22%
8 AM
77°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 22% Chance

Humidity: 85%

Wind Chill: 77°

Heat Index: 82°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

9 AM
81°
22%
9 AM
81°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 22% Chance

Humidity: 77%

Wind Chill: 81°

Heat Index: 87°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

10 AM
83°
17%
10 AM
83°

Wind: SSE @ 5 mph

Precip: 17% Chance

Humidity: 73%

Wind Chill: 83°

Heat Index: 89°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
85°
10%
11 AM
85°

Wind: SSE @ 7 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 66%

Wind Chill: 85°

Heat Index: 93°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
88°
17%
12 PM
88°

Wind: SSE @ 7 mph

Precip: 17% Chance

Humidity: 62%

Wind Chill: 88°

Heat Index: 96°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

