A couple more wet days ahead

A storm system will continue to bring widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms to the area today through Saturday according to the National Weather Service.
Locally heavy rainfall is expected with periods of rain bringing as much as an additional 1 to 2 1/2 inches of rain to some areas through Saturday morning.
Finally by Sunday the storm system will have pushed well to our east returning dry and mild weather.
Here is the NWS forecast:
Today: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. High near 65. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday: Showers before 1 p.m. High near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!