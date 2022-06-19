A short-lived heat wave returns Monday and Tuesday

After several days with daytime highs and nighttime lows near normal, the heat returns to the Quad-City region Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

Monday’s high is expected to reach about 93 degrees, but the dew points are not expected to be too severe, he said. The record high for the day, June 20, is 101 degrees set in 1988.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

Speck said that Tuesday was when the dew points would rise into the 70s, so with a high temperature of 98 expected, “heat indices will climb to 100-105 degrees.” The record high for the day also is 101 also set in 1988.

Later Tuesday, a cool front moves through, dropping daytime highs into the upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week. Nighttime lows are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

“The dew points will fall back into the 50s and 60s,” Speck said. “On Thursday, the dew points are looking to be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday and Saturday, the dew points should be in the middle and upper 60s.”

There is a chance of showers Thursday and Friday, he said, but those events are several days away so it remains to be seen how that plays out.

Normal highs this time of year in the Quad-Cities are in the middle 80s with nighttime lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Despite the hot temperatures Monday through Thursday of last week that were between 10 degrees and 14 degrees above normal, no records were set.

Monday’s high temperature reached 93 degrees. The record for that day, June 13, is 98 degrees set in 1987. Tuesday’s high of 97 degrees was 4 degrees shy of the record of 101 set on June 14, 1987. Wednesday’s high of 95 missed the record of 96 degrees set on June 15, 2016. Thursday’s high of 94 was 4 degrees short of the record of 98 degrees set June 16, 1918.

