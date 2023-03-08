Rain, sleet, and snow are already going to be around Wednesday, but the main event is expected late tonight through Thursday evening in Iowa. A lot of snow for some, but much less for others. Full details in our latest forecast video.
While winter road conditions are only responsible for 2.6 percent of road fatalities nationally, there is significant variation at the state level. To find which states have the most snow-related driving fatalities, researchers at
CoPilot analyzed data from the NHTSA’s for the period of 2014 to 2018. They calculated the percentage of all vehicle occupant fatalities that occurred on roads with snow or ice at the time of the crash. Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS)
Here are the states with the most snow-related driving fatalities.
15. Colorado
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 5.3%
14. Oregon
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 5.3%
13. New Hampshire
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 6.4%
12. Nebraska
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.3%
11. Iowa
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.3%
10. Montana
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.9%
9. Wisconsin
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 8.5%
8. Michigan
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.5%
7. South Dakota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.7%
6. Maine
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.8%
5. Vermont
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.8%
4. Minnesota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 11.9%
3. Wyoming
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 12.0%
2. North Dakota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 12.5%
1. Alaska
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 22.8%
