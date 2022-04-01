Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.