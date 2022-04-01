This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. I…
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. …