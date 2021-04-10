This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. I…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. …
Today's temperature in Davenport will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Models are sugge…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at…
This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
For the drive home in Davenport: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. The …
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather …