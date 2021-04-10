Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.