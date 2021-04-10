 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News