Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

