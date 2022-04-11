Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.