Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

