This evening's outlook for Davenport: Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
After a couple of days of nice weather, rain chances return to the Quad-City region through Wednesday, April 13.
Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Par…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…