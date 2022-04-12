Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.