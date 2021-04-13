For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Davenport. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. I…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low.…
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather …
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach …
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Davenport: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. The …