This evening's outlook for Davenport: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Davenport, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
