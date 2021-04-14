For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
