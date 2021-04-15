Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
