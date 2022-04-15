Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

