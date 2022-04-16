 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

