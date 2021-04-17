Davenport's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
