Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

