Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

Local Weather

