Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
