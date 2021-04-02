Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.