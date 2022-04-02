For the drive home in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
