Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
