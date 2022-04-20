For the drive home in Davenport: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Davenport community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Th…