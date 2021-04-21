Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.