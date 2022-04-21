 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Davenport area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

