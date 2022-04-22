Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.