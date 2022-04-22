This evening in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Davenport folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Th…
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…