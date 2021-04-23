 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Davenport area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News