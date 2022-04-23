 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Windy with rain showers in the evening becoming steadier overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

