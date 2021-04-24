For the drive home in Davenport: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
