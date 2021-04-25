Davenport's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Davenport area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
