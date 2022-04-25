Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.