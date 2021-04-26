This evening in Davenport: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
