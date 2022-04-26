Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.