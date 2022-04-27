Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Davenport people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.