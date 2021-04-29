Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.