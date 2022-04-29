Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Davenport. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
